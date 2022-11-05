India

ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas in money laundering case

ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas in money laundering case

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Edited by Mohd. Fahad Nov 05, 2022, 05:13 pm 2 min read

Abbas Ansari didn't give proper replies during questioning, ED said

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, on Saturday in a money laundering case from 2021. A senior ED official stated that Abbas was not giving specific replies to questions and would be produced before a court. "We have arrested Abbas Ansari for not cooperating with our investigation," a senior official told The Indian Express.

Context Abbas didn't give proper replies: ED

As per reports, the UP MLA arrived at ED's sub-zonal office in UP's Prayagraj on Friday. Earlier, Abbas had failed to appear before ED despite receiving multiple notices, and the agency had also released a lookout notice against him. "During questioning yesterday, Abbas didn't give proper replies. He couldn't explain why he was getting money from Vikas Construction," the official said on Saturday.

The official also revealed that Abbas was initially not named in the FIR filed by the ED. But during the investigation, the ED learned that he purchased properties with the money he received from Vikas Construction. Furthermore, a part of the money that he received from the firm is still deposited in Abbas' bank account.

Details ED attached properties in October

In October, the agency attached seven immovable assets belonging to Mukhtar, with properties worth Rs. 1.48 crore. However, their circle rate at the time of registration was nearly Rs. 3.42 crore. Earlier in August, the ED conducted raids at Mukhtar's elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari's residence in Delhi and at a few more places in Lucknow, Ghazipur and Mau.

High Court Mukhtar was convicted in September

In September 2022, Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench convicted and sentenced Mukhtar to five-year rigorous imprisonment in a 23-year-old Gangsters Act case and also imposed a Rs. 50,000 fine on him. State counsel Rao Narendra Singh stated the FIR was lodged in 1999 with Hazratganj police, and a special court had acquitted Ansari in 2020. The state then filed a plea against acquittal later.

Background Mukhtar brought to UP from Punjab

In April 8, 2021, the UP Police had taken custody of Mukhtar from Punjab's Ropar jail, where he was lodged since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case. According to police, he faces 52 cases in the state (15 undergoing trial). His wife, Afshan, had then moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to authorities to ensure Mukhtar's protection.