Tensions flare as 'lovers' found dead in UP's Saharanpur

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 05, 2022, 03:00 pm 4 min read

Tensions flare up in a village in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh following the death of a Muslim youth and a 19-year-old woman, who were classmates, in a span of 10 hours this week. The youth was allegedly bulldozed to death by the family of the Hindu woman, who hours later committed "suicide" as her body was found hanging inside her house.

Context Why does this story matter?

The incident has the potential to create communal tensions in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state as the Muslim youth was allegedly in a relationship with the Hindu girl

In the past Muslim youth were accused by Hindu right-wing groups of "luring" Hindu girls on the "pretext of love and marriage" as part of what they call "Love Jihad" - a political takeover strategy.

Incident Youth's body was found at woman's house

The youth identified as Zia-ur-Rehman, as per police, was bludgeoned to death at the house of 19-year-old Tanu Saini on Tuesday night. Zia's father, Mohammed Ayub, a shopkeeper said, "he does not understand why his son was attacked." As reported by the Times of India quoting family members of Zia, "he was called to the house by Saini's family."

Severe injuries 3-4 people attacked him: Zia's uncle

Zia as per family members had received deep injuries and died on way to Dehradun hospital, nearly 70 km away from Saharanpur, as "the local hospital could not attend to him due to severe injuries." "My nephew was a strong man and could have easily saved himself from one or two people. So there were definitely more assaulters," Mohammed Farman, Zia's Uncle said.

Suicide Hours later Saini, her classmate, was found hanging

Hours after the death of Zia, the body of Saini, his classmate and alleged girlfriend was found hanging at her house. The family members said before going to the room she had told them that she was going to change. Sunesh Devi, the mother of Saini claims that she killed herself "out of shock after police took away her husband following Zia's death."

Assertion 'The young duo were in relationship'

It is said that the duo was in a relationship against the approval of Saina's family which led to Zia's murder. However, both families claim that the deceased did not know each other. Neighbors of the duo in a veiled manner suggested that they were in a relationship. "They knew each other. No one can get into the house without the gate being opened."

Denies allegations Didn't know Zia or who beat him up: Sunesh Devi

Devi mother of Saini claims that they did not know Zia nor know who beat him up. She said that around midnight they heard a commotion outside and rushed out to see a group of people beating the man [Zia] with iron rods. "We tried to save him but they continued thrashing. We then called police and they took him away," she said

A different statement Assaulters thought Zia was a thief: Brother of Saini

Tanu's brother as per Indian Express said, "the assaulters thought Zia was a thief. He was spotted entering our house on CCTV by around six students, who were studying in a library adjacent to our house. It was they who barged into our house and beat him up, thinking he was a thief. We, in fact, saved him and informed the police."

Details Zia's family names four people in police complaint

The family of the Muslim youth has named four people of Saini's family for the murder in a police complaint. Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said that Saini's father Janeshwar (52), his elder brother Maneshwar (55), and two cousins, Priyanshu (22) and Shivam Saini (20) have been named in the complaint. Manglik said that "they were investigating the matter."

Police investigation 'Four booked for culpable homicide'

The police on Thursday booked four accused by Zia's family for murder, under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), said Station House Officer Rampur Maniharan police station, Vinay Kumar. Accusing Zia's family of instigating the girl to commit suicide due to the "humiliation" a police complaint has been filed against them by the family members of the Saini.