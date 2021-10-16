British MP David Amess's killing was terrorism, police says

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 06:00 pm

UK MP David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday.

UK Member of Parliament Sir David Amess was stabbed to death in England on Friday, an attack that shocked the entire country and raised questions about the security arrangements for parliamentarians. Police there have declared the incident as an act of terrorism saying there is a potential link to Islamist extremism. A 25-year-old British man has been arrested in connection with the brutal attack.

Quote

UK Police said this in a statement

"The fatal stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea has tonight been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing," the UK Police said in a statement. "The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism," the statement further read.

Incident

Amess was killed during a meeting with voters in Essex

Amess, 69, was holding a constituency "surgery" at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday afternoon when he was stabbed multiple times. A constituency surgery is where voters can meet with their elected MP to discuss issues. He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, police officials in Essex said. Amess represented the Southend West constituency in the UK Parliament.

Investigation

Arrested suspect is a British national of Somali origin

The man arrested for Amess's murder is said to be a British national of Somali origin, according to government sources cited by BBC and CNN. The cops are carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area. They are currently not looking for anyone else over the death. Officers have appealed for people to share any related information or footage with them.

Life

Amess first became an MP in the early 1980s

Amess, a member of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party, first became an MP from Basildon in 1983. In the later 1990s, he switched to the Southend West constituency. He was a strong supporter of Brexit, the United Kingdom's separation from the European Union, and a prominent campaigner for animal welfare issues. He is survived by his wife Julia and five children.

Reactions

Political leaders, others pay tribute to Amess

Leaders from across political lines and others paid tributes to Amess. PM Johnson said, "We've lost today a fine public servant and a much loved-friend and colleague." Labour Party leader Keir Starmer also remembered Amess. This is the second murder of a sitting UK parliamentarian in the past five years. In 2016, Labour Party's Jo Cox was stabbed to death by a right-wing extremist.