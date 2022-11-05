India

Platelet row: Owner of UP hospital arrested for 'negligence'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 05, 2022, 02:17 pm 3 min read

The health authorities have already canceled the registration of the Hospital

Police on Saturday arrested the owner of Global Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhalwa, which made the headlines after a dengue patient died there following a transfusion of platelets last month. The 30-year-old patient had died allegedly due to medical negligence at the hospital. However, the probe concluded that the death occurred due to transfusion of 'poorly-preserved platelets' and not fake or contaminated platelets.

Context Why does this story matter?

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after the incident at the Global Hospital triggered widespread outrage.

Some reports even claimed the patient was given lime juice instead of platelets which led to the death.

The authorities initiated strict action against the hospital and canceled its registration.

Later, the Prayagraj Development Authority served a demolition notice to the hospital.

Details Arrest made following conclusion of investigation

The owner, Pappu Sahu, was reportedly detained after the investigation several weeks after the incident. "Efforts are also underway to nab his son and others wanted in connection with the same case," SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey told HT. Notably, the probe had determined that the patient died as a result of transfusion of "poorly-preserved platelets," not because the platelets were fake or contaminated.

Information Human Rights Commission takes cognizance after outrage

An Allahabad High Court lawyer filed a complaint with the UP Human Rights Commission in Lucknow last week, according to HT. In his complaint to the commission, lawyer Gajendra Singh Yadav claimed that platelets were being sold at inflated prices ranging from Rs.3,000 to Rs.10,000 per unit, despite an increase in dengue cases in the district.

Action Health authorities canceled registration

Meanwhile, CMO Prayagraj has permanently canceled the hospital's registration. "On getting a complaint against the Global Hospital, an inquiry committee was constituted. After finding the hospital prima facie guilty of medical negligence, the registration of the hospital was suspended and it was sealed," he said. "Now after getting the recommendations of the inquiry committee, the registration of the hospital has been canceled," CMO said.

Information What do we know about the incident?

The patient, Pradeep Pandey (32), was reportedly admitted to the hospital on October 17 and died two days later. His kin claimed that his condition deteriorated after being transfused with the purported lime juice, after which he was shifted to another hospital where he died. The doctors there told the deceased's kin that the transfused liquid appeared to be a mix of chemicals.

Twitter Post Watch: Viral video that triggered outrage