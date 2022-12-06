India

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute escalates after fresh protests in Belagavi

Karnataka Police arrested 100 persons following the protests

The inter-state border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka has escalated following protests in Karnataka's border town of Belagavi, reported NDTV. The Karnataka Police is on high alert there after violent demonstrations were held by a group called Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV) opposing Maharashtra's claims over Belagavi and other areas. The police also detained the protesters after they attacked vehicles bearing Maharashtra number plates.

Why does this story matter?

The decades-old Maharashtra and Karnataka border dispute began during the reorganization of several states in the 1950s.

Since then, Maharashtra has insisted that nearly 865 border villages/cities, including the likes of Nipani, Belagavi (previously Belgaum), and Karwar, should be merged with the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has declared its rights on 260 Kannada-speaking border villages that are part of Maharashtra.

Protesters attacked vehicles; 100 arrested by Karnataka Police

Following protests, the Karnataka Police placed Belagavi on high alert on Tuesday. According to reports, protesters attacked several vehicles with Maharashtra number plates and damaged at least one truck's windscreen. Later, the police also detained hundreds of KRV activists. Notably, fresh tensions erupted recently when the Karnataka government reaffirmed its claim to several villages in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra ministers cancel planned visit

Following the demonstrations, two Maharashtra ministers, Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, postponed their planned visit to Belagavi. Earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that their visit may cause law and order issues. As the border dispute is once again before the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government designated Patil and Desai to coordinate with the legal team in the case.

NCP chief terms situation 'worrisome'

Moreover, on Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar termed the situation in the border areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka as "worrisome." He said the time has come for Maharashtra to take a stand "after seeing what is happening in border areas." The NCP, a constituent of previous Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, earlier also sought the Centre's intervention in the issue.

War-of-words between state counterparts

Last month, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis asserted there was no question of any border town or village "going anywhere." Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also said they will fight to claim Marathi-speaking villages, including Belagavi, Karwar, and Nipani. However, Bommai termed these statements as provocative. The opposition in Maharashtra had taken potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is incumbent in both states.

BJP is in power in Karnataka, Maharashtra

To note, the BJP is in power in Karnataka and is a coalition partner of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), which formed the government after unseating the MVA following the bifurcation of the Shiv Sena earlier this year.