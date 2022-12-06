India

Cyclone threat looms over Tamil Nadu, IMD forecasts heavy rains

Cyclone threat looms over Tamil Nadu, IMD forecasts heavy rains

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 06, 2022, 03:14 pm 3 min read

Heavy rains predicted for Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh as well

Tamil Nadu will likely witness a spell of heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Friday as the northeast monsoon's first cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal approaches the state. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), Chennai, issued a red alert in 13 districts for heavy rains and strong winds. The storm's impact would also be felt in Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

Why does this story matter?

The red alert means that Tamil Nadu's weather woes are not over just yet. The state is still grappling with the devastating impact of the rainfall witnessed last month.

In fact, Tamil Nadu reportedly witnessed 16% excess rainfall compared to the average in the northeast monsoon season so far.

Several people died in rain-related incidents while schools/colleges remained shut for several days in November.

What the weather department said

According to RMC, Chennai, a low-pressure area is forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal. This will most certainly strengthen and turn into a depression by Tuesday evening. The RMC also predicted that the weather system will slowly intensify into a cyclonic storm. This will reach the Bay of Bengal along the north Tamil Nadu coast by Thursday morning, resulting in severe rainfall.

Analysis of the weather system

Tropical Low #96B continues to consolidate it's LLC.Due to it #PortBlair recorded winds of 50-60 kph gusting to 70 kph with nearby #LongIsland recorded 144 mm of very heavy rain

As for @Indiametdept it's expected to become a #Deprrssion by today evening & will head for #Tamilnadu pic.twitter.com/9VLzm03wgl — Cyclone Analysers (@CycloneAnalyser) December 6, 2022

Warning issued in 13 Tamil Nadu districts, NDRF teams deployed

According to officials, a red alert has been sounded in 13 Tamil Nadu districts, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, the administration is bracing for heavy downpours and flood-like situations as a cyclone is likely. Six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed in the risk-prone areas of Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rains predicted in Chennai

The IMD projected heavy rains and strong winds across north coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, owing to the low-pressure system, according to IANS. The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent South Andaman Sea could deepen into a depression by Wednesday (December 7) and arrive in north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Watch: Visuals of rainfall in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rainfall lashes Chennai this morning, visuals from Purasaivakkam area.



As per IMD, Chennai to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today. pic.twitter.com/NwjVxyhAWm — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Gusty winds to affect Andhra Pradesh

According to the IMD predictions, the rain alert in Tamil Nadu will also affect southern Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall is expected in the state from Wednesday to Friday. Wind speeds are likely to reach 55-65km/h with gusts up to 75km/h in Andhra on Wednesday, while gale wind speeds of 70-80km/h gusting to 90km/h are predicted for Thursday, Hindustan Times reported.

Puducherry to witness surplus rains in December

According to News18, the weather department has forecast mild to moderate rain in parts of the Puducherry and Karaikal districts. The IMD predicted light to moderate rain in Puducherry on Tuesday and heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Moreover, the union territory is expected to witness surplus rainfall in December, unlike in November, when there was a deficit of rains.