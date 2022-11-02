India

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains leave 2 dead; schools shut

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 02, 2022, 01:42 pm 2 min read

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai forecasts moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning over many districts of Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains in Chennai and its adjoining areas over the last few days have thrown life out of gear especially due to waterlogging. At least two people were also killed in rain-related incidents on Tuesday even as the northeast monsoon continues to hover over Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains and issued a fresh thunderstorm alert for the state.

Casualty Two persons killed in record rainfall

According to The Indian Express, at least two people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai since Monday. Shanthi, 45, of Pulianthope died on Tuesday morning after a concrete slab collapsed on her, and Devendhiran, 52, an auto driver, was electrocuted to death near Vyasarpadi, it said. Meanwhile, the capital city received over 126.1 mm of rain within the last 24 hours.

Twitter Post Weathermen say rains to continue in Chennai

Clouds converging from south east of Chennai. It won't be like yesterday rains but will be decent spell. Rains will start in 30 to 60 mins depending on the location you reside. South guys will get early. pic.twitter.com/GUQB39UXiX — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) November 2, 2022

Details Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging

Rainfall was widespread in Chennai and the surrounding areas of Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu, prompting officials to close schools and colleges. Meanwhile, water infiltrated houses in low-lying areas of north Chennai. According to reports, city areas such as Nungambakkam, Red Hills, and Perambur received significant rain in a single day for the first time in three decades.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of roads in Kolathur area

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Several parts of Chennai experience waterlogging due to incessant rainfall over the past two days.



Visuals from Kolathur area in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/jXCYaQoIdy — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Forecast Thunderstorm predicted over these areas

During the next three hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai forecasts moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvarur, districts, and the Karaikal area. Thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain are expected to occur in some other isolated locations also in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next three hours, according to RMC.

Information CM reviews preparedness, approves mitigation plan

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin presided over a high-level meeting on Tuesday and approved a mitigation plan for floods. The meeting was attended by several ministers, secretaries of the relevant departments, and other officials. Moreover, Chennai's civic body has set up helplines, like 1913, for reporting civic issues. Chennai residents can also reach the flood control room at 044-25619206, 044-25619207, or 044-25619208.