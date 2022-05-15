India

TN: Four workers trapped in stone quarry, rescue operation underway

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 15, 2022, 03:03 pm 2 min read

Helicopters also pressed into service to rescue the workers

At least four workers are trapped in a quarry in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district since Saturday night, according to a NDTV report. So far, two individuals have been saved, the report stated. The employees got stuck in the 300-foot quarry in the Muneer Pallam region after a large boulder stone immobilized their truck, as per officials.

Incident What did officials say about the incident?

Officials said the workers were trapped around 300 feet in the Muneer Pallam quarry mines after boulders slid from the top and a large stone plummeted into the quarry, immobilizing their truck. They claimed six workers were stranded initially, but fire service officers quickly rescued two of them. Later, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was brought in to lead the rescue work.

Rescue Rescue operation led by NDRF

According to NDRF authorities, they are doing everything possible to save the employees as soon as possible. A helicopter was also reportedly brought in aid the rescue efforts on Sunday morning. "Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with Tamil Nadu state administration," NDRF officials said.

Tamil Nadu | Two persons were rescued and four are still trapped in a quarry near Ponnakudi in Tirunelveli district after a giant stone fell into the quarry last night



Statement What are the challenges?

Asra Garg, IGP, Southern Range told NDTV that the rescue operation was challenging for everyone given the depth of the site. "The structure of the quarry is such that it could take more time to rescue all those trapped. At the moment we are not sure if there are more people trapped in the quarry other than the four workers," he said.