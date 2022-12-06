India

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 06, 2022, 02:04 pm 2 min read

A 20-year-old man allegedly beheaded his 24-year-old cousin after abducting him over a land dispute, after which the friends of the accused even took a selfie with the severed head in Jharkhand's Khunti district, said the police on Monday. Following a complaint by the father of the deceased in Murhu village on Friday, cops arrested six people, including the main accused and his wife.

Deceased was alone at home

The complainant, Dasai Munda, told the police the deceased Kanu Munda was alone at home on Thursday while others were working in paddy fields. While returning from the farm, villagers told Dasai his nephew Sagar Munda and his friends abducted Kanu. His father tried looking for him, but after failing, he lodged a complaint the next day, following which a police team was formed.

Head, torso found 15km apart

A police team headed by Khunti Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar nabbed the accused on Saturday. They traced the dead body's torso to Kumang Gopla forest, while the head was found 15km away in Dulwa Tungri. Murhu Police Station officer-in-charge Chudamani Tudu said that they seized five mobile phones, including one of the deceased, two bloodstained sharp-edged weapons, an ax, and an SUV.

Ancestral land was undivided, accused's family wanted to sell

The police said that the families of the deceased and the accused had a long-standing feud over a piece of land, which they said was the reason for the murder. Their ancestral land had not been divided. The family of the accused wanted to sell the land, but Dasai's family didn't consent to it. Moreover, Tudu said that the accused confessed to the crime.

Other similar incidents reported in the past

In a similar incident in August, a 40-year-old man beheaded his friend after losing a Rs. 500 bet over a football match in Assam. He even traveled 25km with the severed head to a police station and surrendered. In the same month, a man allegedly killed his estranged wife by slitting her throat with a large knife at a family court in Karnataka.