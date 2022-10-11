India

Kerala: 2 women killed in suspected 'human sacrifice'; 3 arrested

Kerala: 2 women killed in suspected 'human sacrifice'; 3 arrested

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 11, 2022, 06:59 pm 3 min read

Kerala human sacrifice case: Accused Bhagaval Singh is a traditional healer who was contacted by another accused Rashid

Two women in Kerala, who went missing three months apart, were found murdered in a suspected case of ritualistic human sacrifice for "prosperity." Commissioned by a couple, an "agent" abducted both the women who sold lottery tickets in the Ernakulam district and killed them near the couple's home in the Pathanamthitta district. All three culprits, who were arrested, confessed to the crime on Tuesday.

Information Beheaded, chopped up, buried

The police reportedly traced phone calls from both women to the accused agent Mohammed Shafi alias Rashid. Upon being interrogated, he revealed that he was tasked by a couple to carry out the human sacrifice ritual for their prosperity. The agent reportedly beheaded the women and then chopped their bodies into pieces before burying them in the couple's backyard in Elanthoor near Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta.

The police arrested the accused couple, identified as Bhagaval Singh, a traditional healer, and his wife Laila. A police contingent was exhuming the remains of the bodies on Tuesday. Reportedly, Rashid created a fake social media account and contacted Singh pretending to be a woman. He convinced him a tantric ritual would bring him prosperity, following which he met the couple as a tantric.

Probe Both women sold lottery tickets for a living

The matter reportedly came to light when a missing case was registered for Padmam (52) on September 26. She hailed from Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri and sold lottery tickets at the South Railway Station in Ernakulam. As cops began probing, they found that another woman—named Rosily (49)—was also abducted in a similar fashion. She sold lottery tickets in Kalady, Ernakulam, and went missing in June.

Lured Women promised Rs. 10 lakh for acting in a video

Cops cracked the case after CCTV footage showed Padmam walking with Rashid. Rashid later confessed that lured the women by promising them Rs. 10 lakh for a role in a video, reported The News Minute. Condemning the incident, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said only those with a sick mind indulge in such heinous acts. He said such malpractices and witchcraft are challenges to modern society.

Ordeal Police didn't inform victim's daughter officially

Rosily's daughter Manju, who stays in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Kerala in August to look for her mother and filed a missing complaint on August 17. She reportedly said the police didn't inform her anything officially, and she came to know about the murder from the news. Praying for it not to be true, she said she had been visiting the police station regularly.