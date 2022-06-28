India

COVID-19: India logs 11,793 new cases, 27 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 28, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

India on Tuesday reported over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of over 5,000 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 96,700, which accounts for 0.22% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 11,793 fresh cases and 27 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.57%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, the active caseload recorded an increase on Tuesday.

Among the states/UTs, Kerala added the most number of daily cases to the tally.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. This comes after it recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 9,486 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,34,18,839 COVID-19 cases until Tuesday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,25,047. With 9,486 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,27,97,092. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 2.49% and 3.36%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 2,369 new cases and 1,402 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 617 new cases and 767 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,461 fresh infections and 697 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 628 new cases and 1,011 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 2,993 new cases and 2,814 recoveries on Monday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 197 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Tuesday morning, India administered over 197.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 91.32 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 101.62 crore people have received at least one dose. On Tuesday alone, India administered over 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 3:30 pm, including over 5.4 lakh second doses and nearly 1.3 lakh first doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Data 4.36 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Furthermore, India has administered over 4.36 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Tuesday, over 1.85 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 1.5 lakh people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 3:30 pm.