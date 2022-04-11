India

Jharkhand: Cable car collision leaves one dead, several injured

Two cable cars collided on Sunday evening on the Trikut Hills ropeway, touted to be Jharkhand's highest.

One person was killed and several others injured in a cable car mishap on Jharkhand's Trikut Hills ropeway in Deoghar on Sunday evening. Two cablecars collided on the ropeway—touted as the state's highest—leading to a halt in operations. Rescue operations were launched. However, it's been over 30 hours (at the time of writing) since the accident and 18—of the nearly 50 people stuck—remained stranded.

Rescue ops Drones tasked with delivering water, food

As of Monday afternoon, 48 people were stuck on the ropeway, India Today reported. However, the number reportedly came down to 18 by Monday evening, thanks to the rescue efforts. Many women and children and some local guides were among the stranded. Also, drones were tasked with delivering water and food to them. Those injured in the mishap were shifted to Deoghar Sadar Hospital.

IAF, NDRF, ITBP Indian Air force also joins rescue operations

Notably, the Indian Air Force was roped in to assist with rescue operations alongside the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren earlier said NDRF officers and state rescue teams were working to bring those stuck on the ropeway to safety. "Experts are...being consulted. The government is closely watching the developments and...constantly sending in relief," he said.

What happened Destination was abuzz with tourists on Ram Navami

On Ram Navami, the Trikut Hills ropeway, a renowned tourist attraction, was reportedly packed with visitors. However, at about 5:00 pm, one of the cable cars moving down the ropeway collided with another one going up. Following the incident, the operations came to a complete halt. Nearly 50 people were reportedly onboard the two cable cars when the accident took place.

Details Rescue operations halted owing to visibility issues: Reports

ITBP PRO, Vivek Pandey, earlier told ANI that 12 trolleys were stuck on the ropeway and those still stranded were safe, adding, "Food being provided...though not to all trolleys due to difficulties (sic)." He had said they hope to complete the rescue operations by Monday evening, but the latest reports suggest they were halted due to visibility issues and would be resumed on Tuesday.

Twitter Post Visuals of rescue operation tweeted by 'ANI'

#WATCH | A recce was conducted by one of the helicopters in the morning and operations are underway in coordination with the district administration and NDR to rescue people from ropeway site near Trikut in Deoghar, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/Mum5Tq73nq — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022