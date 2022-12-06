India

Shraddha Walkar murder: DNA analysis to be out this week

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Dec 06, 2022, 12:09 pm 3 min read

Experts earlier said that DNA profiling of fresh samples shouldn't take more than 24 hours, forensic officials attributed the delay to staff crunch

The DNA analysis report of the recovered bones in the Shraddha Walkar murder case is likely to be released by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) this week, the Delhi Police said. Searching for the remains of her body to establish the crime, the police recovered 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw, which were sent for testing more than three weeks ago.

Why does this story matter?

The police arrested Aftab Poonawalla on November 12 for murdering Walkar on May 18, sawing her body into 35 pieces and clinically disposing of them over a period of 18-20 days in and around Delhi after storing them in a fridge for days.

Authorities conducted multiple rounds of a polygraph test and a narco test of Poonawalla. He reportedly showed no signs of remorse.

DNA test result could be breakthrough or setback: Official

The DNA test results could either prove to be a huge breakthrough or a setback, an official said. The official added if the bone samples don't match the DNA samples taken from Walkar's father and brother, then the police will have to rely on circumstantial evidence to prove their case against Poonawalla, as the polygraph and narco test results are inadmissible in the court.

Polygraph, narco tests to verify Poonawalla's confession

Although inadmissible in court, the police conducted Poonawalla's polygraph and narco tests to sift through his conflicting statements. The police initially grew suspicious of Poonawalla as he was very cooperative and easily gave away all information. The only confession that could be sustained in the court is a statement recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Police claimed to have recovered weapons

The police retrieved evidence based on Poonawalla's confession during his 14-day custody. Last week, the Delhi Police recovered five knives, each 5-6 inches long, which it claimed Poonawalla used to dismember Walkar's dead body. However, a saw used by Poonawalla is still missing. The police also recovered Walkar's ring, which Poonawalla gifted to another girl he had invited home after the murder.

Here's what happened on day of murder

On May 18, the couple allegedly got into a fight at their rented flat in Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahari as Walkar wanted to fetch household items from their hometown Vasai, Maharashtra. Walkar started shouting, and in an attempt to restrain her, Poonawalla ended up strangling her to death. Poonawalla earlier told cops he was under the influence of drugs on the night of the murder.