Tamil Nadu: Theft accused tied to tree, beaten to death

Dec 04, 2022

The accused have been charged with murder under Section 302 of IPC

In a shocking incident, a man was beaten to death over alleged theft in Manigandam, Tamil Nadu. According to India Today, the man accused of theft was tied to a tree and beaten to death allegedly by workers from various states employed in the Ashapura sawmill. Meanwhile, a similar incident involving a murder of a theft suspect came to light in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

How did the incident take place?

On Saturday morning, three men from Assam claimed that they saw a man break in and enter the sawmill, India Today reported. They caught the man and accused him of theft. Later, he was tied to a tree and beaten to death. Police were informed about the alleged burglary but they found the man dead when they reached the spot.

Murder case registered against accused

The victim has been identified as Chakravarthi from Thuvakudi. Chakravarthi had injuries to his neck, chest, right arm, right elbow, right knee, and private parts when he was found by police. Meanwhile, Police registered the murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) accused Faizal Sheik and Mafjul Hook of Assam, Dhirendra, the sawmill owner.

Man beaten to death for stealing sugarcane in UP

In a similar heart-wrenching incident, another man was beaten to death for stealing sugarcane from a farm in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, the police said on Sunday. Officials told ANI that two persons have been arrested in connection to the incident. The accused were identified as Ramdev Yadav, and Shaukat Ali, both residents of Bahraich, they said.

Details about UP incident

Mubarak Hasan, a Paduha village native, was accused of stealing sugarcane from fields. He was allegedly caught red-handed on November 30 by the owners of the fields. During the brawl, one of them took up a stick and whacked Hasan in the head. When the victim slumped on the ground, the accused fled from the scene.

Similar incident in the past

In February, a 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his pals on suspicion of stealing in the Kancheepuram region of Tamil Nadu. Another occurred in Mangaluru, Karnataka, in December, when a gang of men tied up one of their colleagues upside down on their fishing boat and battered him on suspicion of stealing a cell phone.