India

Varanasi court to resume hearing in Gyanvapi Mosque case today

Varanasi court to resume hearing in Gyanvapi Mosque case today

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 22, 2022, 03:27 pm 3 min read

The Gyanvapi Mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, PM Modi's constituency.

Days after Hindu petitioners scored a big win in the Gyanvapi Mosque case, the hearing is all set to resume on Thursday. The senior-most judge of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, will be hearing the Gyanvapi case today. In the last hearing, a plea by Muslim petitioners to throw out the Hindu side's petition was rejected. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Gyanvapi row, infamously said to be India's 'Babri Mosque 2.0' has been in the headlines this year.

In May, the court had ordered to seal the area inside the mosque where a Shivling was allegedly found, but the management said it is part of the wazukhana's foundation.

Later, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to protect Muslims' access and right to offer namaz.

Hearing Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar hearing to resume

Hearings in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Gauri Shringar case will resume at the Varanasi District and Sessions Court on Thursday. The court, on September 12, decided to continue hearing the Hindu side's petitions to pray at the Gauri Shringar shrine inside the mosque complex. The lawyers of Hindu women say that they will ask for a fresh Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the mosque.

Information Muslim petitioners to file plea

The Muslim petitioners have reportedly filed an application seeking more time to prepare for the case. They have sought eight weeks for the case after their plea to throw out the petitions filed by the Hindu side was rejected on September 12, NDTV reported. Sources told ABP that the Muslim petitioners want to know the aspects on which the case will be heard further.

Case What happened in the last hearing?

Hindu petitioners have sought permission to worship inside the mosque complex. In the last hearing, the court said that this plea does not seek to "convert" the mosque but only demands the right to worship at the "disputed" property. According to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, all sites of worship should be allowed to exist as they were on August 15, 1947.

Petitions What does the Hindu side demand?

The five Hindu women who have filed the petitions seek to gain permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri in the mosque complex and year-long permission to worship the alleged Shivling. They also hope to conduct a survey to determine the length and width of the alleged Shivling, and a provision for an alternate wuzukhana arrangement.

Row A deeper look into the row

Earlier this year, a court-appointed videography team allegedly found a Shivling in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex and the Hindu petitioners reportedly leaked it to the press. The Gyanvapi Mosque committee challenged the filming and moved to the Supreme Court claiming that it violates the 1991 Act. Referring to its "complexity and sensitivity", the case was assigned to Varanasi's senior-most judge in May.