MotoGP to debut the 'Grand Prix of Bharat' in 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 22, 2022, 11:56 am 2 min read

MotoGP race bikes reach a top speed of 355km/h (Photo credit: Red Bull KTM team)

In one of the biggest news in Indian motorsport, MotoGP is set to debut as the 'Grand Prix Of Bharat' in 2023. Official organizer Dorna Sports and Noida-based Fairstreet Sports have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for seven years to bring the motorsport event to our shores. Dorna Sports MD, Carlos Ezpeleta believes that India is key to MotoGP's expansion.

Context Why does this story matter?

MotoGP is considered the pinnacle of motorcycle racing across the globe. It is one of the highest watched motorsport events.

India is the world's largest two-wheeler market and support for track-based racing has been on a rise in recent years here, with brands like TVS Motor Company organizing one-make championships.

The arrival of MotoGP on our shores will be a game-changer for budding racers.

Information What is MotoGP?

MotoGP is the premier class of two-wheeled racing, governed by the FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme), with purpose-built 1,000cc prototype bikes producing over 300hp while tipping the scales at a mere 160kg. These racing motorcycles reach a top speed of 355km/h.

Timeline When will the first race be held here?

Both organizers are hoping that the Grand Prix of Bharat will be a part of the 2023 MotoGP calendar. They are in talks with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Union Sports Ministry to make this happen. However, with the homologation of the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Noida yet to be done according to FIM, we expect a slot by 2024.

Opportunities How beneficial will MotoGP be to India?

The Uttar Pradesh government (the state where the track is located) is providing staunch support, as the event is estimated to generate nearly 50,000 jobs, with 5,000 support jobs for the race weekend itself. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath quoted that the state will provide all the necessary support to make this event a huge success, as it will put them on the global platform.