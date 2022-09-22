Auto

2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance breaks cover

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 22, 2022, 11:56 am 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance rides on 19-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the C 63 S E Performance for the global markets. The high-performance sedan is now available as a plug-in hybrid model. The vehicle retains the overall silhouette of the current generation C-Class and features AMG-specific cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged petrol-hybrid powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

The AMG performance division of Mercedes-Benz is known for creating some of the finest V8 and V12 engines.

The W205-based C 63 sedan made its debut in 2015 and featured the 4.0-liter, turbocharged V8 petrol mill from the flagship GT model.

However, with electrification taking center stage in recent years, the German marque is now shifting focus toward petrol-hybrid and all-electric powertrains.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts all-LED lighting setup and quad exhaust tips

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance has an aggressive design language. It flaunts a muscular hood, a Panamericana grille with vertical slats, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, redesigned bumpers, a sloping roofline, and wide air dams. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and quad exhaust tips grace the rear.

Information It is backed by a 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is powered by a potent 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged, plug-in hybrid powertrain that is mated to a 9-speed Speedshift MCT gearbox. The setup generates a maximum power of 671hp and a peak torque of 1,020Nm.

Interiors The car features ventilated front seats and digital instrument cluster

Inside, the 2024 C 63 has a minimalist dashboard with carbon fiber trims, premium leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It houses a digital instrument cluster, and an 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system sourced from the regular C-Class. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: Pricing

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2024 C 63 S E Performance will be announced by Mercedes-AMG in the coming months. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which retails at $77,250 (roughly Rs. 62.29 lakh) in the US.