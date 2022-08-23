Auto

2023 Mahindra XUV300 spotted testing in India: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 23, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2023 Mahindra XUV300 will sport all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has been spotted testing the 2023 XUV300 in India in a partially camouflaged avatar. It will compete in the sub-4m compact SUV segment here. The homegrown automaker is slowly updating its entire portfolio with the brand's new "Twin Peaks" logo. The car will remain mostly unchanged from the current generation model, except for the redesigned front fascia and new 17-inch alloy wheels.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2019, Mahindra introduced the XUV300 into the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India to take on the likes of Hyundai VENUE and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The car scored five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection in the G-NCAP crash test.

The 2023 iteration will be the first major update to the vehicle since its inception.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt new alloy wheels and projector headlamps

The 2023 Mahindra XUV300 will likely retain the overall silhouette and feature a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlamps, a sleek grille with new "Twin Peaks" logo, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and new 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper will grace the rear end.

Information It will be offered with two powertrain options

The upcoming XUV300 will be backed by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 110hp/200Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 116.5hp/300Nm. The mills should likely be mated with either a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature premium leatherette upholstery and multiple airbags

Interiors of the 2023 XUV300 are under the wraps. However, we expect the SUV to carry forward the dashboard design from the current generation model. It will feature a spacious all-black cabin with premium leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, a powered driver's seat, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a large infotainment panel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

Information 2023 Mahindra XUV300: Pricing and availability

In India, details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 XUV300 will be announced by Mahindra in the coming months. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

