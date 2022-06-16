Auto

2022 Hyundai VENUE launched in India at Rs. 7.53 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 16, 2022, 01:10 pm 2 min read

2022 Hyundai VENUE features a segment-first two-step reclining rear seat

Hyundai has launched the 2022 version of its popular VENUE in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle sports the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language along with a bunch of segment-first features and a tech-forward cabin with over 60 connected car functions. It competes against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2021, Hyundai sold over 2.5 lakh SUVs in India with the VENUE accounting for over 42% of its SUV sales.

Launched in 2019, over three lakh VENUE's have been sold in the country so far.

The South Korean automaker has now refreshed its ever-popular offering to take on growing competition in the fast-expanding SUV space in the country.

Exteriors The SUV sports 16-inch diamond-cut wheels and projector LED headlamps

The 2022 Hyundai VENUE follows the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language with a large 'Parametric Jewel' grille, a muscular hood, bumper-mounted projector LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. New H-shaped connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.

Information It is available with multiple powertrain options

The Hyundai VENUE is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that churns out 100hp/240Nm, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 120hp/172Nm, and a 1.2-liter petrol motor that develops 83hp/114Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car features connected car technology and reclining rear seat

On the inside, the 2022 Hyundai VENUE has a spacious five-seater cabin with a powered driver's seat, a segment-first two-step reclining rear seat, an air purifier, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, and over 60 connected car functions. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Bluelink support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.

Information 2022 Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability

Hyundai has launched the 2022 VENUE in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.53 lakh for the base E variant. The S (O) and S+ trims start at Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in six colorways.