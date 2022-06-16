2022 Hyundai VENUE launched in India at Rs. 7.53 lakh
Hyundai has launched the 2022 version of its popular VENUE in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle sports the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language along with a bunch of segment-first features and a tech-forward cabin with over 60 connected car functions. It competes against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
- In 2021, Hyundai sold over 2.5 lakh SUVs in India with the VENUE accounting for over 42% of its SUV sales.
- Launched in 2019, over three lakh VENUE's have been sold in the country so far.
- The South Korean automaker has now refreshed its ever-popular offering to take on growing competition in the fast-expanding SUV space in the country.
The 2022 Hyundai VENUE follows the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language with a large 'Parametric Jewel' grille, a muscular hood, bumper-mounted projector LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. New H-shaped connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.
The Hyundai VENUE is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that churns out 100hp/240Nm, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 120hp/172Nm, and a 1.2-liter petrol motor that develops 83hp/114Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, or a DCT gearbox.
On the inside, the 2022 Hyundai VENUE has a spacious five-seater cabin with a powered driver's seat, a segment-first two-step reclining rear seat, an air purifier, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, and over 60 connected car functions. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Bluelink support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.
Hyundai has launched the 2022 VENUE in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.53 lakh for the base E variant. The S (O) and S+ trims start at Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in six colorways.