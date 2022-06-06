Auto

2022 Hyundai VENUE will be offered in five variants

Jun 06, 2022

2022 Hyundai VENUE will get three engine options (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai will launch its 2022 VENUE compact SUV in India on June 16. Bookings for the car are open and it will be offered in five variants, namely E, S, S+/S (O), SX, and SX (O). The vehicle will have a refreshed design and an upmarket tech-loaded cabin. It shall be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

The Hyundai VENUE compact SUV will receive its first update in India since its debut in 2019.

It has been one of the brand's most successful models on our shores and had reached the three lakh unit sales milestone recently.

The upcoming vehicle's good looks, long list of features, and multiple powertrain choices will surely appeal to buyers here.

Exteriors The car will flaunt LED headlights and roof rails

The 2022 Hyundai VENUE will sport a sculpted hood, a large Parametric grille with chrome inserts, projector LED headlamps with split-type DRLs, and a silver-colored skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a revised bumper will be available on the rear end.

Information Three engine options will be available

Hyundai VENUE (facelift) will run on a 1.2-liter MPi petrol engine that makes 82hp/114Nm, a 1.0-liter turbo GDi petrol mill that generates 118hp/172Nm, and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel motor (99hp/240Nm). Transmission duties will be handled by a 5/6-speed manual, an iMT, and a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle will get reclining rear seats and Alexa support

The new Hyundai VENUE will have a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring two-step rear reclining seats, a drive-mode selector, remotely-operated climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel featuring support for Home to car (H2C) technology with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Hyundai VENUE compact SUV is likely to carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 7.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The car can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 21,000.