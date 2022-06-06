Auto

2022 BMW i4 first impression: Say goodbye to range anxiety

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Jun 06, 2022, 09:43 am 3 min read

BMW i4 all-electric sedan starts at Rs. 69.9 lakh

BMW recently launched its first-ever electric SUV for India in the form of the iX but the arrival of the new i4 signals its intent at capturing a larger market share in the luxury EV space. The i4 is the only mid-sized electric sedan in India and boasts the highest range offered by any zero-emission car in the country yet. Here's our first impression.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BMW i4 signals the birth of a more accessible genre of EVs. It is the company's only electric sedan in India.

The i4, being based on the 3 Series platform, enables BMW to price it more aggressively. It rivals the likes of the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Exteriors The car has coupe like proportions

The BMW i4 is based on the 4 Series which is not on sale here and the design language is certainly more aggressive over a standard 3 Series. The sloping roofline and coupe-like proportions give the i4 a sportier look while certain EV touches like special blue accents do make it stand out. It also gets an unique closed grille design.

Interiors The cabin has a driver focused dashboard

The interiors of i4 are similar to 3 Series and that is no bad thing considering the driver-focused dashboard and excellent ergonomics. There is now a curved twin-screen configuration with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest BMW iDrive 8 system. The lack of a bespoke EV platform means that space inside is a bit cramped.

Features From a 17-speaker audio system to LED ambient lighting

Equipment levels are quite generous. The aforementioned 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system has an excellent display quality along with crisp touch response. Smartphone connectivity and OTA updates are also on offer. You also get features like three-zone climate control, LED ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, a reverse parking assist with a camera, and a 17-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Performance The car comes with a single motor

The i4 sold in India comes with a single motor being positioned at the rear axle and the power output is rated at 340hp/430Nm. As a result, performance claims are quite impressive with a 0-100km/h time of just 5.7 seconds. The top speed has been electronically limited to 190km/h. We also noticed a low ground clearance of just 125mm.

Range The car has an impressive range of 590km

BMW has equipped the i4 with a massive 83.9kWh battery pack and that results in a range of 590km per charge. Hence, it makes the i4 the most efficient EV on sale in India and comfortably beating more expensive rivals in terms of range. Customizable regenerative braking is also available while a wall charger has been offered standard with the car

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

Priced at Rs. 69.9 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW i4 presents a compelling case for an EV being priced alongside the M340i petrol and other top-end 3 Series models. The excellent range and performance does make the i4 good value for money while the design also makes it stand out from a regular 3 Series. Overall, the BMW i4 is a strong buy.