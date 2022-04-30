Auto

BMW i4 all-electric car breaks cover in India: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 30, 2022, 07:31 pm 2 min read

In India, the eDrive40 rear-wheel-drive variant will go on sale first (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has unveiled its much-anticipated all-electric i4 coupe in India. It was showcased at the India Art Fair held in New Delhi. The car has sporty looks, a bevy of features, and promises a range of up to 590km per charge. It will arrive here as a completely built unit (CBU) and will go on sale from May 26 onward.

BMW has introduced the i4 in India with an intention to strengthen its presence in the EV segment. It is the third EV from the automaker here, after the MINI Cooper SE hatchback and iX SUV.

The i4 has no direct rival in India, which gives it a slight advantage over others. It will, however, rival the likes of the Audi e-tron GT.

The BMW i4 has an eye-catching design similar to the 4 Series Gran Coupe, featuring a muscular hood, a sloping roofline, a kidney-styled grille, sleek headlights, and blue accents. It is flanked by frameless doors, sharp body lines, and 19-inch M wheels. The rear end of the car is graced by sleek wrap-around taillights, a raked windscreen, and a shark-fin antenna.

BMW i4 is offered in two variants in the global markets: eDrive40 and M50 xDrive. Paired with an 83.9kWh battery, the former generates 335hp/430Nm, while the latter makes 536hp/795Nm. They promise a range of 590km and 521km, respectively.

The BMW i4 has a spacious cabin, featuring SensaTec upholstery, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, multi-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a BMW curved dual-screen setup, which integrates a 14.9-inch driver's display and a 12.3-inch infotainment console. It runs on BMW OS 8. For passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags and several driver assistance features.

The official pricing and availability details of the BMW i4 in India are yet to be announced. For reference, it starts at $55,400 (roughly Rs. 42.4 lakh) in the US.