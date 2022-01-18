2022 BMW X3 SUV to be launched on January 20

2022 BMW X3 SUV to be launched on January 20

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 18, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

BMW to launch 2022 X3 SUV in India on January 20 (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW will launch the facelifted iteration of its X3 SUV in India on January 20. The brand has also started accepting bookings for it. As for the highlights, the car has a revised look and a spacious cabin loaded with several tech-based features. It should be available here with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new BMW X3 had debuted in the international markets last June and offers better looks and features compared to the outgoing model.

Once the car arrives here, it should attract quite a few buyers. The new version of the four-wheeler will raise the competition in the luxury SUV segment and will go against rivals like Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Volvo XC60.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and alloy wheels

The 2022 BMW X3 flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large chrome-finished kidney grille, narrow LED headlights, and a revised bumper with triangular-shaped air vents. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, B-pillars, aluminium-finished window surrounds and roof rails, and designer alloy wheels. A redesigned bumper, shark-fin antenna, dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Petrol and diesel engine choices will be offered

In India, the new BMW X3 might be fueled by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 248.5hp and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that generates 187.4hp. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets five seats and multiple airbags

Photo credit: Car and Driver

The new BMW X3 has a luxurious cabin with five seats, a revised center console with updated switchgear, 3-zone climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 BMW X3: Pricing and availability

BMW will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2022 X3 SUV in India at the launch event on January 20. However, the car is tipped to bear a starting price-tag of around Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom).