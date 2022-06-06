Zongshen RE250 breaks cover with retro-inspired looks: Check features
Chinese automaker Zongshen has finally launched the RE250 motorbike in its home country. Its debut here seems unclear. As for the highlights, the motorcycle bears a neo-retro look and offers an LCD instrument cluster as well as an all-LED lighting setup. It is fueled by a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 27.48hp.
- The Zongshen RE250 offers the looks of an old-school vehicle but the features of a modern one. It is expected to draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the Chinese market.
- The vehicle rivals the Husqvarna Svartpilen. Sadly, it is unlikely to arrive in India as the brand has no presence on our shores.
The Zongshen RE250 has a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, an upswept exhaust, a small flyscreen, and a circular headlight. The bike packs a full-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument console, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It can store 15-liter of fuel, gets a seat height of 775mm, and tips the scales at just 143kg.
The Zongshen RE250 is backed by a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 27.48hp and a peak torque of 22Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zongshen RE250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In China, the Zongshen RE250 motorbike carries a price tag of CNY 18,800 (around Rs. 2.18 lakh). However, no details related to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.