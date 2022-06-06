Auto

Zongshen RE250 breaks cover with retro-inspired looks: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 06, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Zongshen RE250 rivals the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 (Photo credit: Zongshen)

Chinese automaker Zongshen has finally launched the RE250 motorbike in its home country. Its debut here seems unclear. As for the highlights, the motorcycle bears a neo-retro look and offers an LCD instrument cluster as well as an all-LED lighting setup. It is fueled by a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 27.48hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Zongshen RE250 offers the looks of an old-school vehicle but the features of a modern one. It is expected to draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the Chinese market.

The vehicle rivals the Husqvarna Svartpilen. Sadly, it is unlikely to arrive in India as the brand has no presence on our shores.

Design The motorcycle flaunts flyscreen, 15-liter fuel tank

The Zongshen RE250 has a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, an upswept exhaust, a small flyscreen, and a circular headlight. The bike packs a full-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument console, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It can store 15-liter of fuel, gets a seat height of 775mm, and tips the scales at just 143kg.

Information It runs on a 27hp, 249cc engine

The Zongshen RE250 is backed by a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 27.48hp and a peak torque of 22Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zongshen RE250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Zongshen RE250: Pricing and availability

In China, the Zongshen RE250 motorbike carries a price tag of CNY 18,800 (around Rs. 2.18 lakh). However, no details related to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.