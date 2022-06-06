Auto

2023 KTM 390 Duke spied on test; design details revealed

2023 KTM 390 Duke spied on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 06, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The 2023 KTM 390 Duke will have redesigned alloy wheels (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian automaker KTM is expected to introduce its new-generation 390 Duke motorbike in India in early 2023. In the latest development, a camouflaged mule of the vehicle has been found testing here, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have an aggressive-looking headlight, new subframe, updated tank shrouds, as well as alloy wheels, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 KTM 390 Duke will offer better looks, more features, and improved handling in comparison to the outgoing model. It should attract a lot of buyers in the global markets.

Once the two-wheeler makes its way to our shores, the competition in the market will be raised significantly. It will take on rivals such as Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Bajaj Dominar 400.

Exteriors Motorbike will have alloy rims, stepped-up seat

The 2023 KTM 390 Duke will sit on a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike will pack a TFT instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation, an all-LED setup for lighting, and lightweight alloy wheels. Its kerb weight and fuel storage capacity will be disclosed at a later date.

Information It might be backed by a 43hp, 373cc engine

The upcoming KTM 390 Duke might be fueled by a 373cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 43.5hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The mill might be linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter.

Safety There will be disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the KTM 390 Duke will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information 2023 KTM 390 Duke: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the 2023 KTM 390 Duke will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, in India, it should sport a price figure in excess of Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).