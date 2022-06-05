Auto

TVS Ntorq 125 XT becomes cheaper: Check new price

TVS Ntorq 125 XT becomes cheaper: Check new price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 05, 2022, 03:14 pm 2 min read

TVS Ntorq 125 XT is cheaper by Rs. 5,000 (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has reduced the price of the XT variant of its Ntorq 125 scooter in India. After the latest price cut, the vehicle has become cheaper by Rs. 5,000. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and offers several features, including Bluetooth connectivity. It is backed by a 124.8cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 10.06hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

At a time when automakers are increasing the prices of their models due to rising input costs, TVS has lowered the cost of its Ntorq 125 XT scooter in India.

The Ntorq is already a popular scooter thanks to its good looks and a long list of features. This new move by the brand is expected to raise the vehicle's sales here.

Design The scooter has 12-inch wheels and LED lighting

The TVS Ntorq 125 XT sports a headlight-mounted front apron, Neon Green paintwork with sporty graphics, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter houses a Bluetooth-enabled split-style instrument console with TFT and LCD screens that display notifications. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels and offers voice support as well as a full-LED lighting setup.

Information It is fueled by a 10hp, 125cc engine

The TVS Ntorq 125 XT runs on a 124.8cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 10.06hp and a peak torque of 10.8Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety It gets a front disc brake

To ensure the safety of the rider, the TVS Ntorq 125 XT is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear rim, and a synchronized braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a coil spring on the rear end.

Information TVS Ntorq 125 XT: Pricing

After the newest price cut on our shores, the TVS Ntorq 125 XT sports a price figure of Rs. 97,061. This makes it Rs. 5,000 cheaper than its launch price of Rs. 1.03 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).