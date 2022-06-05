Auto

Benelli Leoncino 500 becomes costlier in India: Check latest prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 05, 2022, 11:07 am 2 min read

Benelli Leoncino 500 has become costlier by Rs. 16,000 (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has increased the prices of its Leoncino 500 motorbike in India. After the latest price hike, the vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 16,000 and starts at Rs. 5.26 lakh. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a stylish look, packs an all-LED setup for lighting, and runs on a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 46.8hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is the second price hike for the Benelli Leoncino 500 in India this year, after one that took place in April. However, the vehicle remains unchanged when it comes to design, features, as well as mechanicals.

This might prompt buyers to wait for discounts or search for alternatives from other brands. The Leoncino 500 rivals the Kawasaki Z650RS.

Design The bike has alloy rims and single-piece seat

The Benelli Leoncino 500 has a muscular fuel tank, a dual-tone front fender with a "Lion of Pesaro" motif, a single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, and a rear fender-mounted number plate. The motorbike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It weighs 207kg and is offered in Steel Silver and Red shades.

Information It runs on a 47hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli Leoncino 500 is backed by a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets 50mm inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Benelli Leoncino 500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information Benelli Leoncino 500: Pricing

After the newest cost hike in India, the Benelli Leoncino 500 begins at Rs. 5.26 lakh for the Steel Silver-colored model and goes up to Rs. 5.36 lakh for the Red-colored variant (all prices, ex-showroom).