FB Mondial Piega 125 goes official with futuristic looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 05, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

FB Mondial Piega 125 rivals the KTM 125 Duke (Photo credit: FB Mondial)

Italian automaker FB Mondial has finally unveiled its Piega 125 motorbike for the global markets. Its arrival here seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a futuristic look and offers full-LED lighting as well as a TFT instrument cluster. It draws power from a 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 14.8hp.

FB Mondial Piega 125 has been designed by Rodolfo Frascoli: the designer of the new Suzuki Katana. The Piega's good looks and decent performance should draw in a lot of buyers globally.

The two-wheeler takes on KTM 125 Duke in the global markets. Sadly, it is unlikely to arrive in India as the brand has no presence in our market.

Design The motorbike has split seats and dual-LED headlight

FB Mondial Piega 125 has a muscular fuel tank with gills and aero wings, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a protruding headlamp cowl featuring two vertically-stacked LEDs. The bike packs a rear wheel-mounted number plate holder, an all-LED lighting setup, and a color TFT instrument cluster. It rides on designer wheels and tips the scales at 135kg.

Information It is backed by a 15hp, 124cc engine

Under the hood, the FB Mondial Piega 125 motorbike draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The mill generates a maximum power of 14.8hp and a peak torque of 10.5Nm.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the FB Mondial Piega 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by non-adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information FB Mondial Piega 125: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the FB Mondial Piega 125 motorcycle sports a price figure of €4,400 (around Rs. 3.66 lakh). However, no details related to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.