Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter debuts at Rs. 42,000

Written by Athik Saleh May 28, 2022, 04:25 pm 2 min read

Grerta Harper ZX Series-I has keyless start and 'Find My Vehicle' alarm (Photo credit: Greta Electric Scooters)

Homegrown start-up Greta Electric Scooters has introduced the Harper ZX Series-I e-scooter in India. It is priced at Rs. 41,999, but prospective buyers can avail a discount of Rs. 2,000 by pre-booking at any Greta Experience Studio. However, an additional charge will have to be paid for the desired battery and charger. The two-wheeler is available in four trims: V2, V3, V2+, and V3+.

India's electric two-wheeler space has witnessed the entry of several start-ups in the last two years. Greta Electric Scooters, a subsidiary of Gujarat-based Raj Electromotives, is among them.

Considering the competition in the segment, it will be interesting to see how Harper ZX Series-I fares with multiple battery options. Especially, against similarly priced rivals like Bounce Infinity E1, Hero Electric Optima, and Okinawa R30.

Design The scooter sports sharp body panels and all-LED lighting

Greta Harper ZX Series-I has a sporty design with sharp body panels, a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a USB port, and a flat seat with a single-piece grab rail. The scooter has an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument cluster. It is offered in Candy White, Glossy Gray, Jet Black, Majestic Magenta, Midnight White, and True Blue color options.

Information The two-wheeler is available with 4 battery options

Greta Harper ZX Series-I packs a 48V-24Ah, 48V-30Ah, 60V-24Ah, or 60V-30Ah battery back, depending on the variant. The battery can be charged from 0-100% in five hours. The vehicle claims to offer a range of up to 100km per charge.

Safety It gets 3 riding modes and cruise control

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Greta Harper ZX Series-I is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It also has cruise control and three riding modes: Eco, City, and Turbo. Suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and shock absorbers on the rear.

Information Greta Harper ZX Series-I: Pricing and availability

Greta Harper ZX Series-I is priced at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom). The batteries of the scooter start at Rs. 17,000 for the 48V-24Ah and go up to Rs. 27,000 for the 60V-30Ah. The charger costs Rs. 3,000. Delivery will take place within 45-75 days after booking.