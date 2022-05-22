Auto

Kymco Krider 400 arrives in global markets with sporty design

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 22, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Kymco Krider 400 is backed by a 399cc engine (Photo credit: Kymco)

Taiwanese automaker Kymco has unveiled its 2022 Krider 400 bike for the global markets. Details regarding its debut here are unavailable. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive design and offers a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It is powered by a 399cc, parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 43.5hp.

The Kymco Krider 400 offers the perfect combination of good looks and excellent performance. It should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the overseas markets.

If the vehicle indeed arrives on our shores in the future, the competition in the market will be raised. It will take on rivals such as the KTM 390 Duke.

Design The bike has a USB port and underbelly exhaust

The Kymco Krider 400 sits on a steel tube frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs an LCD instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, a USB charging socket, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It gets golden-colored front forks and tips the scales at 205kg.

Information It runs on a 44hp, 399cc engine

The Kymco Krider 400 draws power from a 399cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 43.5hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the Kymco Krider 400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by preload-adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a seven-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Kymco Krider 400: Availability

The pricing details of the Kymco Krider 400 sports bike are currently unavailable. Moreover, it is unclear whether this vehicle will be introduced in the Indian market in the near future.