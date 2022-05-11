Auto

2023 BMW iX1 spied on test; design details revealed

2023 BMW iX1 spied on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 11, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

BMW iX1 will promise around 438km of range per charge (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW will unveil its iX1 electric crossover within the next few months. Now, a camouflaged mule of the vehicle has been found testing in Sweden, showing its important design elements. The pictures suggest that the car will sport a large grille, roof rails, and blacked-out wheels, among other highlights. It will promise a range of around 438km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BMW iX1 will be based on the FAAR platform and shall closely resemble its ICE-powered counterpart, the X1. Its good looks and decent performance should attract buyers in droves in the global markets.

We expect the vehicle to come to India. It will probably debut as a completely built unit (CBU) and the rivalry in the electric four-wheeler segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car will have a multi-slat grille and L-shaped taillamps

The new BMW iX1 will flaunt a lengthy hood, a large grille with vertical slats, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, B-pillars, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around L-shaped taillamps will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information It will be backed by a twin-motor electric powertrain

The BMW iX1 will be fueled by an electric powertrain with fifth-generation eDrive technology. It will pair two motors with an all-wheel-drive system, and allow the vehicle to promise a range of around 438km on a single charge.

Interiors The crossover may get a rear-view camera and head-up display

The new BMW iX1 is likely to have a luxurious cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, a head-up display, parking sensors, and auto climate control. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors will ensure the safety of the passengers. It might also house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

Information BMW iX1: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW iX1 are currently unavailable. However, it should hit the US market shortly after the X1's petrol and diesel-powered variants, which will go on sale there later this year.