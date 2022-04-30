Auto

KTM-owned GASGAS reveals its first-ever street-legal bikes

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 30, 2022, 10:45 pm 2 min read

GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 tip the scale at 148.5kg and 147.5kg, respectively (Photo credit: GASGAS)

Spanish automaker GASGAS has revealed the ES 700 and SM 700, its first-ever road-legal motorcycles. They are based on KTM's legendary 690 SMC R platform. The supermoto or SM is a road-biased model, while the enduro or ES can also be used for off-roading. They draw power from a 692.7cc, liquid-cooled, counter-balancer-equipped engine and will arrive in European markets first.

Context Why does this story matter?

GASGAS was established in 1985. Until KTM became its majority shareholder in 2019, the automaker focused on off-road bikes.

As promised by KTM in 2019, GASGAS has come out with its first-ever road-legal motorcycles. This is just the first of the big plans that the Austrian automaker has for its Spanish cousin.

We can soon expect a fully-electric line-up bearing a GASGAS moniker, too!

Design The motorcycles have a self-supporting polyamide subframe

GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 sit on a chrome-molybdenum tubular space frame. They sport a vibrant red livery with extensions and white decals, and a polyamide subframe that houses the fuel tank, a padded seat, and an underbelly exhaust. The former rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the latter flaunts spoke wheels. They have a fuel tank with a capacity of 13.5 liters.

Information They run on a 74hp, 693cc engine

The GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 are powered by a 692.7cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 73.7hp and a peak torque of 73.5Nm.

Safety They get Bosch cornering ABS and two riding modes

For rider's safety, the GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a bi-directional quick shifter, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and two riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are handled by WP Apex 48 inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber with pro-lever linkage on the rear.

Information GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700: Pricing and availability

The GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 are priced at €10,749 (around Rs. 8.67 lakh). They will first hit the European market. The automaker is yet to announce anything about their availability in India.