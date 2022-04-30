KTM-owned GASGAS reveals its first-ever street-legal bikes
Spanish automaker GASGAS has revealed the ES 700 and SM 700, its first-ever road-legal motorcycles. They are based on KTM's legendary 690 SMC R platform. The supermoto or SM is a road-biased model, while the enduro or ES can also be used for off-roading. They draw power from a 692.7cc, liquid-cooled, counter-balancer-equipped engine and will arrive in European markets first.
- GASGAS was established in 1985. Until KTM became its majority shareholder in 2019, the automaker focused on off-road bikes.
- As promised by KTM in 2019, GASGAS has come out with its first-ever road-legal motorcycles. This is just the first of the big plans that the Austrian automaker has for its Spanish cousin.
- We can soon expect a fully-electric line-up bearing a GASGAS moniker, too!
GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 sit on a chrome-molybdenum tubular space frame. They sport a vibrant red livery with extensions and white decals, and a polyamide subframe that houses the fuel tank, a padded seat, and an underbelly exhaust. The former rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the latter flaunts spoke wheels. They have a fuel tank with a capacity of 13.5 liters.
The GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 are powered by a 692.7cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 73.7hp and a peak torque of 73.5Nm.
For rider's safety, the GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a bi-directional quick shifter, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, and two riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are handled by WP Apex 48 inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber with pro-lever linkage on the rear.
The GASGAS SM 700 and ES 700 are priced at €10,749 (around Rs. 8.67 lakh). They will first hit the European market. The automaker is yet to announce anything about their availability in India.