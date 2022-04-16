Auto

Toyota Yaris Cross spied testing in India; design details revealed

Toyota Yaris Cross spied testing in India; design details revealed

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 16, 2022, 06:39 pm 2 min read

The Yaris Cross is sold in Europe and some Asian countries (Photo credit: Toyota).

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are expected to launch new SUVs to rival the Hyundai CRETA in India soon. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of a vehicle looking similar to the Yaris Cross has surfaced online, showing important design details. The Yaris Cross is sold in Europe as well as in select Asian markets like Singapore and Thailand.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota could be component-testing the Yaris Cross for the upcoming cars to be built under the Toyota-Maruti alliance in India.

Both brands reportedly plan to have one SUV each in their portfolio to rival the Hyundai CRETA.

Both vehicles will sit on a common platform and shall have similar powertrain options but different styling cues depending on the brand, much like with Brezza/Urban Cruiser.

Exteriors The upcoming car might have a wheelbase of 4,180mm

The Toyota Yaris Cross-lookalike will have a sculpted bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, sleek headlamps, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, thick cladding, flared wheel arches, and designer rims. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps will grace the rear end of the SUV. It should have a wheelbase of 4,180mm.

Information Yaris Cross is fueled by a 116hp, petrol-hybrid powertrain

Toyota Yaris Cross packs a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The setup is linked to a front/all-wheel-drive system and delivers a combined output of 116hp/120Nm. However, the specs and power figures of the upcoming Toyota-Maruti Suzuki SUV are unknown.

Interiors The SUV should get a head-up display

The upcoming Toyota-Maruti Suzuki SUV should have a spacious cabin with ventilated seats, a multifunction steering wheel with mounted controls, an engine start-stop button, and a head-up display. It should pack a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the passengers' safety, the SUV should offer multiple airbags, cruise control, and ADAS features.

Information What about its availability?

The Toyota Yaris Cross might either be launched in India or its styling cues and components might make their way to models created under the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki joint venture. They will have cosmetic differences and will rival the Hyundai CRETA.