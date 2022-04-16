Auto

Yamaha Neo's to be launched in India in 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 16, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Yamaha Neo's offers a range of 68km/charge (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha is set to introduce its Neo's electric scooter in the Indian market next year. To recall, it debuted in Europe this March. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a stylish design and offers Bluetooth connectivity as well as full-LED illumination. It runs on an electric powertrain and delivers a range of up to 68km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha Neo's offers good looks and decent performance. It should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in India.

If it does come here, the scooter will have to be priced competitively by reworking its specifications. It is tipped that the rivalry in the electric two-wheeler segment will also be raised to a great extent.

Design The scooter has two-tone paint and 13-inch wheels

The Yamaha Neo's has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, and two-tone paintwork. The scooter offers a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster, LED headlamps, key-less start, and rides on 13-inch alloy wheels wrapped in low rolling resistance tires. It has an under-seat storage capacity of 27 liters and a ground clearance of 135mm.

Information It hits a top speed of 40km/h

The Yamaha Neo's houses a 2.06kW brushless DC electric motor paired with one or two removable 19.2Ah Lithium-ion battery packs. The scooter delivers a range of 68km on a single charge (using two batteries) and attains a top speed of 40km/h.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha Neo's is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with two riding modes (STD and Eco) for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by KYB telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Yamaha Neo's: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Yamaha Neo's electric scooter carries a price tag of €3,005 (around Rs. 2.48 lakh). Its pricing and availability details on our shores will be disclosed at the time of its launch. (Story credit: Bikedekho)