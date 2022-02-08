Auto

Porsche Macan EV spied on test; unveiling later this year

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 08, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Porsche Macan EV previewed in spy images (Photo credit: Autocar UK)

German automaker Porsche is expected to unveil its Macan EV later this year. It might be offered in two versions, namely Turbo and Turbo S. Now, a test mule of the four-wheeler has been spied on test, revealing important design details. The images suggest that it will have a split headlamp setup, a wide air vent, and multi-spoke alloy wheels, among other features.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Porsche Macan EV will combine good looks and new-age tech-based features with excellent performance. However, it will command a premium price-tag. It should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets.

Once the car arrives in India, the competition in the luxury electric four-wheeler segment will be raised. It will take on rivals such as the Jaguar I-PACE and BMW iX.

Exteriors The car will sport door-mounted ORVMs and faux exhaust tips

The Porsche Macan EV will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, split LED headlamps with DRLs, a fake grille, and fog lights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A dual-tone bumper with reflectors, wrap-around LED taillights, and dual faux exhaust tips will grace the rear end of the SUV.

Information It will be fueled by a 700hp electric powertrain

The Porsche Macan EV will be built on the PPE platform. The Turbo S variant is likely to generate around 700hp of power and 1,000Nm of torque. However, the powertrain and range details are yet to be disclosed.

Interiors The SUV will get a curved digital instrument cluster

The Porsche Macan EV will have a luxurious cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, a rotary dial, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a curved digital instrument cluster and two screens on the center console for the climate control and infotainment system. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors.

Information Porsche Macan EV: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Porsche Macan EV will be revealed at the time of its unveiling. In India, it should cost more than the petrol-guzzling model, which starts at Rs. 83.2 lakh (ex-showroom).