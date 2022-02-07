Auto

Yamaha MT-15, Fascino 125, and RayZR's prices increased in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 07, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Yamaha raises prices of its two-wheelers in India (Photo credit: Autocar)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has raised the prices of its Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 scooters as well as the MT-15 motorbike in India. Following the latest price-revision, the scooters have become costlier by Rs. 1,000 and start at Rs. 73,700, while the motorcycle is now up to Rs. 2,000 more expensive. The design, features, and mechanicals of the three vehicles remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to rising input costs, Yamaha has raised the prices of its Fascino 125, RayZR 125, and MT-15 models in India. However, their sales are unlikely to be affected much.

The scooters take on rivals like Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, and Honda Activa 125, while the MT-15 goes against the TVS Apache RTR 160.

Bike #1 Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15 has a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a muscular fuel tank, a full-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 18.23hp/13.9Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. For the passengers' safety, there are disc brakes on both the wheels, along with single-channel ABS.

Scooter #1 Yamaha Fascino 125

The Yamaha Fascino 125 sports an indicator-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled analog instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It is powered by a 125cc, fuel-injected engine with hybrid technology that generates 8.04hp/10.3Nm. A disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a combined braking system ensure the passengers' safety.

Scooter #2 Yamaha RayZR 125

The Yamaha RayZR 125 flaunts a single-piece seat, an LED headlight, a bulb taillamp, a 21-liter under-seat storage compartment, and a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument console. It runs on a 125cc, air-cooled engine with hybrid technology that churns out 8.04hp/10.3Nm. A disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information How much do they cost?

Yamaha Fascino 125 starts at Rs. 73,700 and goes up to Rs. 82,530, while the RayZR 125 falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 77,830-84,830. The MT-15 motorbike begins at Rs. 1.47 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).