New Ford Mustang previewed in leaked image: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 16, 2022

The new Ford Mustang should get two engine options (Photo credit: Ford).

US automaker Ford will unveil its next-generation Mustang sportscar in 2023. It should also arrive in India. In the latest development, a leaked image of the upcoming four-wheeler has surfaced online, revealing important design elements. The picture suggests that it will have three-element headlamps, silvered wheels, and a large black grille. It will be offered with a choice of two engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Ford Mustang has been up for grabs globally for quite some time and offers the perfect combination of good looks and performance. The introduction of its new version should raise its appeal in the markets.

If the vehicle makes its way to our shores, the rivalry in the sportscar segment will be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car will have a prominent front splitter

The new Ford Mustang will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a blacked-out mesh grille, a bumper with air vents, a prominent front splitter, and sleek three-element headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and silvered alloy wheels. A large rear wing, vertically-positioned taillamps, and dual exhaust tips will grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information Two engine options might be available

The new-generation Ford Mustang might run on a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 petrol engine linked to a self-charging hybrid system. An electrified version of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo-petrol mill might also be available.

Interiors The vehicle will get a flat-bottom steering wheel

The upcoming Ford Mustang will have a redesigned cabin, featuring a new dashboard, rectangular AC vents, new switchgear for the HVAC controls, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will pack a digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety should be ensured by a rear-view camera, multiple airbags, ABS, and crash sensors.

Information New-generation Ford Mustang: Pricing and availability

Ford will reveal the pricing and availability details of the new Mustang at the time of its launch. However, the car should carry a starting price tag of around $30,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh). Its production should commence in 2023 at Flat Rock, Michigan.