Auto

CFMoto 450SR goes official in the Chinese market: Check features

CFMoto 450SR goes official in the Chinese market: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 16, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

CFMoto 450SR may not arrive in India due to the brand's weak footing here (Photo credit: CFMoto)

Chinese automaker CFMoto has launched the much-anticipated 450SR motorcycle in its home country. To recall, it was shown as the SR-C21 concept at the EICMA 2021. Although the 450SR has not retained all the features of the concept model due to reasons related to practicality and legality, the bike looks just as outlandish. It is unlikely to arrive in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

When CFMoto showed the SR-C21 concept at the EICMA 2021, it got people to scratch their heads to understand what exactly was shown.

Now with the production-ready 450SR, the company aims to legitimize all the hype surrounding the motorcycle.

With the weight of a 250cc and the power of a 500cc one, the brand expects this enigma of a bike to flatten the competition.

Design The motorbike has a height-adjustable seat and fairing-mounted winglets

The CFMoto 450SR flaunts a muscular fuel tank, fairing with vents, a clip-on handlebar, a height-adjustable rider-only saddle, LED headlights below aggressive-looking LED DRLs, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and fairing-mounted winglets. The bike packs a TFT instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It is offered in two dual-tone color schemes: Black with Red and White with Blue.

Information It runs on a 50hp, 450cc engine

The CFMoto 450SR is powered by a newly-developed 450cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 50hp/39Nm. The bike has a 270-degree crankshaft which makes the firing interval of the engine similar to that of a 90-degree V-twin motor.

Safety The motorcycle gets Bosch ABS and inverted forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the CFMoto 450SR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information CFMoto 450SR: Pricing and availability

In China, the CFMoto 450SR sports bike bears a price figure of CNY 31,980 (around Rs. 3.84 lakh). The vehicle is also expected to make its way to other countries barring India.