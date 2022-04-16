Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ MONTE CARLO to arrive on May 9

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 16, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

The SKODA KUSHAQ MONTE CARLO will be visually more appealing (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA is set to launch the KUSHAQ MONTE CARLO edition in India on May 9. It will boast of blacked-out exterior enhancements along with more features and cosmetic updates on the inside. The car might be offered in two paint schemes, including red and white, and will get an all-new digital instrument cluster sourced from the SLAVIA sedan.

Context Why does this story matter?

SKODA KUSHAQ has been a game-changer by being the first made-for-India product from the Czech automaker, while still being an embodiment of SKODA's global design philosophy.

The MONTE CARLO will be based on the top-end STYLE variant of the SUV and will be offered with both 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter TSI engines in automatic as well as manual options. This will up the desirability quotient.

Exteriors The SUV will have a blacked-out butterfly grille

On the outside, the KUSHAQ MONTE CARLO will flaunt a blacked-out treatment on the ORVMs, roof, grille, and bumper inserts. It will feature "Monte Carlo" badging on the front fenders and the badges on the tailgate will be blacked out as well. The SUV will also sport an all-LED setup for lighting and a set of 17-inch alloy wheels with a sportier design.

Information Two petrol engine options will be offered

The SKODA KUSHAQ MONTE CARLO will pack a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI mill that makes 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors MONTE CARLO edition will get dual-tone red and black upholstery

The SKODA KUSHAQ MONTE CARLO shall have a spacious cabin with ventilated front seats, a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, in-car Wi-Fi, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a single-pane sunroof and a digital instrument console with red graphics. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by a rear-view camera, ESC, six airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ MONTE CARLO: pricing

The availability and pricing details of SKODA KUSHAQ MONTE CARLO in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium of Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh over the range-topping STYLE variant priced at Rs. 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom).