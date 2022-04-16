Auto

2022 Yamaha XSR700 breaks cover; launch in India unlikely

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 16, 2022

2022 Yamaha XSR700 is offered in two new shades (Photo credit: Yamaha).

Japanese automaker Yamaha has pulled the wraps off the 2022 XSR700 motorcycle in Japan. It is not expected to be launched in India. As for the highlights, the bike has an eye-catching design and offers a TFT instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It draws power from a 688cc, parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 73.4hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the 2022 XSR700, Yamaha has turned back the wheels of time. It has a timeless design that can turn definitely heads. The bike is no sloth when it comes to performance as well.

It certainly has all the ingredients to satisfy those looking for nostalgia mixed with modern features. Unfortunately, Indian auto enthusiasts are unlikely to get a piece of this pie.

Design The bike has a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster

The 2022 Yamaha XSR700 flaunts a retro-inspired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a round headlight, stubby exhaust, and high-set handlebars. The bike packs a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer black-colored wheels. The two-wheeler is up for grabs in two dual-tone color schemes: Black with Gold and White with Blue highlights.

Information A 73hp, 688cc engine fuels the two-wheeler

The 2022 Yamaha XSR700 is powered by a 688cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 73.4hp and a peak torque of 67Nm.

Safety The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha XSR700 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a linked mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information 2022 Yamaha XSR700: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Yamaha XSR700 carries a starting price tag of $8,799 (around Rs. 6.73 lakh). The bike will soon be available in the international markets but is unlikely to arrive in India.