Trouve Motor teases the H2, India's first 'hyper-maxi' scooter

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 16, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The Trouve H2 will sprint from 0-60km/h in just 4.3 seconds (Photo credit: Trouve Motor)

IIT-Delhi incubated EV start-up Trouve Motor has teased a new all-electric maxi-scooter dubbed the "H2" in India. The company claims that it will be the country's "first Hyper-Maxi scooter." The two-wheeler will have an aggressive look and shall offer a variety of tech-biased features, including 4G connectivity. The scooter will be manufactured at the brand's R&D facility in Bengaluru.

Context Why does this story matter?

With India's electric two-wheeler segment reaching new heights and gunning for more, new players are interested in getting a piece of this lucrative pie.

And, Trouve Motors is no different. It was only last month that it teased a hyper-sports superbike. And now, the H2 hyper-maxi scooter has also been teased. It is reportedly also working on more vehicles along with finding dealership partners.

Design The scooter will have 4G connectivity and all-LED lighting

The Trouve H2 hyper-maxi scooter will have a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a footboard split into two by a floor console, and a sleek taillamp. The scooter will have 4G connectivity, an in-built Google Assistant to offer advanced internet-backed features, and an all-LED lighting setup. Also, it will flaunt a carbon fiber finish with green pinstripe accents.

Information It will be fueled by an 11hp electric motor

The Trouve H2 hyper maxi scooter will draw power from a liquid-cooled electric motor linked to a single-speed gearbox. The motor will generate 10.6hp of maximum power or 6.4hp of continuous power. The scooter should offer a range of 130-230km.

Safety The two-wheeler will get disc brakes and inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Trouve H2 maxi-style scooter shall be equipped with disc brakes with two-piston calipers on both the front and rear wheels for a "better initial bite and brake feel." Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about its availability?

Bookings for the Trouve H2 hyper-maxi scooter will commence in August this year. The vehicle is expected to go official in the first half of 2023 and its pricing details will be disclosed around that time.