Tork Kratos to debut in India by end of January

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 08, 2022, 08:32 pm 2 min read

Launch timeline of Tork Kratos announced

Pune-based Tork Motors will launch its Kratos motorbike in India in the last week of this month. Its bookings will commence around the same time. It will be fueled by an electric powertrain and shall deliver a claimed range of 100km per charge. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will look sporty and shall offer LED illumination as well as support for fast charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tork Kratos (previously known as the T6X) will be the brand's first electric motorbike and shall be delivered here within the next few months.

Upon its debut in the market, the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment will be raised to a great extent. It will be priced affordably and shall rival the likes of Revolt RV 400.

Design The bike will have a triangular headlamp and designer wheels

The Tork Kratos will have a muscular fuel tank-like structure with extensions, split-style seats, a pillion grab rail, and a triangular headlight. The bike shall pack a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console with support for 4G telemetry and OTA updates, and ride on blacked-out wheels. Its kerb weight will be disclosed at the time of its launch.

Information Its powertrain will generate 27Nm of torque

The Tork Kratos will pack a 6kW axial flux motor linked to the brand's Tork LI-ION battery pack. The setup will generate 27Nm of torque and shall allow the bike to deliver a claimed range of 100km per charge.

Safety There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the Tork Kratos will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Tork Kratos: Pricing

In India, the Tork Kratos electric motorcycle is likely to bear a price tag of around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Details pertaining to the two-wheeler's availability here will be disclosed at the time of its launch.