Auto

Hyundai IONIQ 5 bags 'World Car of the Year' title

Hyundai IONIQ 5 bags 'World Car of the Year' title

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 15, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 delivers a range of 481km on the WLTP cycle (Photo credit: Hyundai).

South Korean automaker Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 has won the much-coveted "World Car of the Year" award for 2022. The EV was voted for by a jury panel comprising 102 judges from 34 countries, including India. The four-wheeler, which made its debut in February last year, clinched the title by beating the other two finalists: the Ford Mustang Mach E and Kia EV6.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai is yet to make an official announcement regarding the IONIQ 5's launch in India.

However, the company has been seen testing the car here, which suggests it intends to bring the premium EV to our shores soon.

With the feedback from the market being positive and increasing support for EV adoption in India, launching the IONIQ 5 will make better sense now.

Exterior The car comes with all-LED lighting and a sharp design

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has an 80s-inspired design, featuring clean and crisp lines, as well as flat surfaces with a highly-raked windshield giving it a unique look. It gets a black band in place of a grille, LED headlights, a shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillights. On the sides, sculpted doors and designer wheels with flared arches stand out.

Information It promises a range of up to 481km per charge

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 gets an electric motor and two battery options: 58kWh and 72.6kWh. The powertrain delivers a range of up to 481km on a single charge. The car can be charged from 10-80% in 18 minutes via a fast charger.

Interiors There are two 12.25-inch screens for infotainment, instrument cluster

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 offers a spacious cabin made of sustainable materials with 2-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a hands-free tailgate, and 8-way adjustable seats. It also houses a Bose sound system and two 12.25-inch screens—one for the instrument cluster and another for the touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, Level 2 autonomous driving support with a 360-degree-view camera and seven airbags are offered.

Information Hyundai IONIQ 5: pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India will be revealed at its launch event. However, the four-wheeler is expected to sport a price tag of around Rs. 37 lakh (ex-showroom).