Hyundai IONIQ 5 bags 'World Car of the Year' title
South Korean automaker Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 has won the much-coveted "World Car of the Year" award for 2022. The EV was voted for by a jury panel comprising 102 judges from 34 countries, including India. The four-wheeler, which made its debut in February last year, clinched the title by beating the other two finalists: the Ford Mustang Mach E and Kia EV6.
- Hyundai is yet to make an official announcement regarding the IONIQ 5's launch in India.
- However, the company has been seen testing the car here, which suggests it intends to bring the premium EV to our shores soon.
- With the feedback from the market being positive and increasing support for EV adoption in India, launching the IONIQ 5 will make better sense now.
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has an 80s-inspired design, featuring clean and crisp lines, as well as flat surfaces with a highly-raked windshield giving it a unique look. It gets a black band in place of a grille, LED headlights, a shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillights. On the sides, sculpted doors and designer wheels with flared arches stand out.
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 gets an electric motor and two battery options: 58kWh and 72.6kWh. The powertrain delivers a range of up to 481km on a single charge. The car can be charged from 10-80% in 18 minutes via a fast charger.
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 offers a spacious cabin made of sustainable materials with 2-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a hands-free tailgate, and 8-way adjustable seats. It also houses a Bose sound system and two 12.25-inch screens—one for the instrument cluster and another for the touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, Level 2 autonomous driving support with a 360-degree-view camera and seven airbags are offered.
The official pricing and availability details of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India will be revealed at its launch event. However, the four-wheeler is expected to sport a price tag of around Rs. 37 lakh (ex-showroom).