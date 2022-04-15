Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) launched at Rs. 8.35 lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will the rival the likes of Renault Triber and Kia Carens (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted version of its Ertiga MPV in India. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in four trims, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. It has a refreshed design, an updated cabin with new features, and is fueled by a 1.5-liter, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine.

Since its launch in 2012, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has managed to hold its own against new and old rivals.

It found takers in India because of its affordable price point, spacious cabin, and a result-oriented drivetrain. With the facelifted model, the automaker has taken the car's key selling points to another level.

The new features are bound to get people excited about this MPV.

Exteriors The car has a chrome-winged grille and dual-tone alloy wheels

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sports a sculpted hood, a chrome-winged grille, swept-back headlights, a power antenna, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a chrome-garnished tailgate, and a window wiper grace the rear end. It is available in six shades, including Splendid Silver, Dignity Brown, and Auburn Red.

Information It is fueled by a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga runs on a 1.5-liter, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with start-stop technology linked to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In petrol form, the mill makes 103hp/136.8Nm, and in CNG guise it generates 87hp/121.5Nm.

Interiors The four-wheeler has height-adjustable driver's seat, four airbags

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a refreshed cabin, featuring dual-tone upholstery, a dashboard with a metallic teak-wooden finish, automatic climate control, second-row seats with recline and slide capabilities, and a height-adjustable driver's seat. It houses a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Suzuki Connect. For safety, the car has four airbags, ABS, EBD, and cruise control.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Pricing and availability

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (facelift) starts at Rs. 8.35 lakh for the base LXi variant and goes up to Rs. 12.79 lakh for the ZXi+ model with automatic transmission (all prices, ex-showroom). It can be currently booked by paying Rs. 11,000.