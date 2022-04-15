Auto

BMW launches two new adventure bikes in India: Check details

BMW launches two new adventure bikes in India: Check details

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 15, 2022, 12:16 pm 2 min read

2022 BMW F 850 GS and GS Adventure come with four riding modes (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched the 2022 iteration of its F 850 GS Pro and F 850 GS Adventure Pro motorcycles in India. The adventure bikes have come to the country with BS6-compliant engines. As for the highlights, the vehicles have an aggressive design and offer a bevy of electronic riding aids. Notably, the two-wheelers arrive here as completely built-up units (CBU).

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad is expanding its Indian line-up at a rapid pace, and the 2022 F 850 GS Pro and GS Adventure Pro certainly seem like fine additions.

The two bikes are alike in so many ways. They have the same design and almost the same features.

However, the difference lies in the fact that the latter is meant for longer trips and demanding terrains.

Design The motorcycles pack a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster

BMW F 850 GS Pro and Adventure Pro sport a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, an upswept exhaust, and a pillion grab rail. They pack a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity. While the former is offered in a Racing Blue Metallic shade, the latter is available in Kalamata Metallic Matte and Black Storm Metallic color options.

Information They are fueled by a 95hp, 853cc engine

The 2022 BMW F 850 GS Pro and GS Adventure Pro draw power from a BS6-compliant 853cc, liquid-cooled, two-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 95hp at 8,250rpm and a peak torque of 92Nm at 6,250rpm.

Safety They get inverted front forks

The 2022 BMW F 850 GS Pro and GS Adventure Pro are equipped with disc brakes, along with four riding modes, cruise control, automatic stability control, and ABS Pro for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bikes are handled by 43mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

Information BMW F 850 GS, GS Adventure Pro: Pricing and availability

The 2022 BMW F 850 GS Pro is priced at Rs. 12.5 lakh, while the F 850 GS Adventure Pro costs Rs. 13.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). They are currently available for booking and deliveries will start in June.