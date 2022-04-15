Auto

Prior to launch, official bookings of 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class open

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 15, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

The new C-Class will come with an option of Mercedes digital headlights (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz).

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce the fifth-generation C-Class sedan in India on May 10. It will be offered in C200, C300d, and C220d trims. In the latest development, official bookings for the vehicle have started on payment of a token amount of Rs. 50,000 (for existing customers). Others can book it from May 1. The four-wheeler was unveiled in the global markets last year.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class draws styling cues from the new-generation S-Class and offers the ideal combination of features and performance. It is likely to attract many customers in India.

The vehicle is likely to arrive on our shores as a completely built unit (CBU) and should be priced competitively. It will rival the BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60, Audi A4, and SKODA SUPERB.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, and LED headlights. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke 17- to 19-inch wheels. Twin exhaust tips and wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear. As for the dimensions, the car is 4,793mm long, 2,033mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,865mm.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a luxurious cabin with ambient lighting, a sunroof, powered front seats, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with touch-sensitive switches, and an uncluttered center console. Multiple airbags and driver-assistance systems ensure the safety of the passengers. It also packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with a fingerprint reader.

In India, Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be offered with an option of a petrol and two diesel engines in three variants: C200, C220d, and C300d. While the C200 petrol and the C300d diesel variants will be available at launch, the C220d diesel will likely be introduced at a later date. All variants will be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Mercedes-Benz will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 C-Class in India at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the current model, which begins at Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).