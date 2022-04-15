Auto

2023 Kia Telluride goes official; gets two new rugged trims

2023 Kia Telluride goes official; gets two new rugged trims

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 15, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2023 Kia Telluride will rival the likes of Hyundai Palisade (Photo credit: Kia).

Kia Motors has unveiled its 2023 Telluride SUV at the New York International Auto Show. The car comes with a fresh exterior styling, enhanced driver-assistance features, and a revamped cabin. The company has also added two rugged trims, namely X-Line and X-Pro. The Telluride first made its debut back in 2018 and has been one of the bestselling 3-row cars since then.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Telluride has been a runaway success since its debut in the US, mainly because of American buyers' preference for SUVs now more than ever. According to the company, 75% of Telluride buyers are new to Kia.

Kia is banking on this success with the updated Telluride. It hopes to lure more customers by positioning the car as a capable yet stylish option.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts a 'Tiger Nose' grille and redesigned headlights

The 2023 Kia Telluride has an upright stance with a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded "Tiger Nose" black mesh grille, vertically-placed headlights with twin fog lamps, and an aggressive bumper with a gray insert. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18/20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Boomerang-shaped taillamps with vertical LED strips, a window wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It is fueled by a 291hp, 3.8-liter engine

The 2023 Kia Telluride is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 291hp of maximum power and 355Nm of peak torque. It also has a Downhill Brake Control feature.

Interiors The car gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The facelifted Kia Telluride has a spacious 3-row cabin featuring a 10.0-inch head-up display, physical buttons for climate and music control, two USB charging ports, and a digital key. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity and OTA updates. For safety, the car has multiple airbags, Highway Driving Assist 2, side collision avoidance, and more.

Information 2023 Kia Telluride: Pricing and availability

Kia is yet to disclose the pricing details of the 2023 Telluride. However, we expect it to cost slightly more than the outgoing model, which starts at $34,385 (roughly Rs. 26.15 lakh). The SUV will be up for grabs in the US later this year.