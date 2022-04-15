2023 Kia Telluride goes official; gets two new rugged trims
Kia Motors has unveiled its 2023 Telluride SUV at the New York International Auto Show. The car comes with a fresh exterior styling, enhanced driver-assistance features, and a revamped cabin. The company has also added two rugged trims, namely X-Line and X-Pro. The Telluride first made its debut back in 2018 and has been one of the bestselling 3-row cars since then.
- Kia Telluride has been a runaway success since its debut in the US, mainly because of American buyers' preference for SUVs now more than ever. According to the company, 75% of Telluride buyers are new to Kia.
- Kia is banking on this success with the updated Telluride. It hopes to lure more customers by positioning the car as a capable yet stylish option.
The 2023 Kia Telluride has an upright stance with a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded "Tiger Nose" black mesh grille, vertically-placed headlights with twin fog lamps, and an aggressive bumper with a gray insert. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18/20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Boomerang-shaped taillamps with vertical LED strips, a window wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.
The 2023 Kia Telluride is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 291hp of maximum power and 355Nm of peak torque. It also has a Downhill Brake Control feature.
The facelifted Kia Telluride has a spacious 3-row cabin featuring a 10.0-inch head-up display, physical buttons for climate and music control, two USB charging ports, and a digital key. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity and OTA updates. For safety, the car has multiple airbags, Highway Driving Assist 2, side collision avoidance, and more.
Kia is yet to disclose the pricing details of the 2023 Telluride. However, we expect it to cost slightly more than the outgoing model, which starts at $34,385 (roughly Rs. 26.15 lakh). The SUV will be up for grabs in the US later this year.