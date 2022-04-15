Auto

Renault is offering great deals on its cars: Check here

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 15, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Farmers and gram panchayat members can avail a Rs. 5,000 rural offer with Renault Kiger (Photo credit: Renault).

French automaker Renault is offering a slew of discounts on its line-up in India, including the KWID, Triber, and Kiger cars. The offers are valid only till April 30 and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, loyalty bonuses, and exchange offers. Customers are advised to approach their nearest dealership to learn more about applicable offers.

With price hikes becoming a common phenomenon these days, it is refreshing to see someone offering discounts and benefits for a change. And, that's exactly what Renault has done.

The French automaker has decided to reward its customers with massive loyalty bonuses. Also, in line with the Indian government's new scrappage policy, the company is offering exchange bonuses under its scrappage program.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 4.49 lakh

Renault KWID is available with benefits worth up to Rs. 35,000, along with a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus under the scrappage program. The four-wheeler has a muscular hood, cascading grille, and roof rails. Inside, there are five seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and two airbags. It comes with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 67hp/91Nm and another 799cc petrol motor that generates 53.26hp/72Nm.

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price begins at Rs. 5.76 lakh

Loyalty benefits worth up to Rs. 44,000 are available on the Renault Triber, including an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000. The vehicle flaunts a chromed grille, rear spoiler, and swept-back projector headlights. Inside, it has a 3-row cabin with an 8.0-inch infotainment console and four airbags. The SUV draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol engine that churns out 71hp/96Nm.

Car #3 Renault Kiger: Price starts at Rs. 5.84 lakh

Finally, the Renault Kiger is up for grabs with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 55,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. The car sports a twin-slat chromed grille, LED headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats and four airbags. It runs on a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 98.63hp/152Nm.