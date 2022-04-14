Auto

2022 BMW F 900 XR Pro launched at Rs. 12.3L

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 14, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

2022 BMW F 900 XR has a top-speed of over 200km/h (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched the 2022 F 900 XR Pro motorbike in India. The adventure sports tourer is priced at Rs. 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle has an aggressive design, offers several electronic riding aids, and is fueled by an 895cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 105hp of power. Notably, bookings for the two-wheeler are now open at dealerships.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lately, Indians can't seem to get enough of adventure sports tourers. BMW Motorrad aims to tap into that rage with its mid-range offering, the F 900 XR Pro.

Design-wise, the motorcycle is perfect for long-distance rides without having to compromise on performance.

To make it more interesting, the company is offering various packages for those interested in adding more features to their motorbikes.

Design The bike has a TFT instrument cluster and all-LED lighting

The 2022 BMW F 900 XR Pro flaunts a sculpted fuel tank, a raised tinted windscreen, an adaptive cornering headlight, an upswept exhaust, and a stepped-up single-piece seat. The bike houses a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch blacked-out wheels. It is offered in a Light White and Style Sport Racing Red paintwork.

Information A 105hp, 895cc engine fuels the motorcycle

The 2022 BMW F 900 XR Pro is powered by an 895cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line, 2-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 105hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 92Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety The two-wheeler gets disc brakes and BMW Motorrad ABS

For rider's safety, the 2022 BMW F 900 XR Pro is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with BMW Motorrad ABS, traction control, and Dynamic ESA. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by 43mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a central spring strut with a hydraulically adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information 2022 BMW F 900 XR Pro: Pricing and availability

The 2022 BMW F 900 XR Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available for booking and deliveries will start in June. It comes with a standard warranty of three years, which can be further extended up to two years.