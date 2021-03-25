Renault will reportedly increase the prices of its KIGER SUV in India from April 1. The price-hike will be applicable to all the deliveries from April 1, irrespective of their booking date. The move aims to offset the rising input costs of steel, aluminium, and plastic. The four-wheeler currently starts at Rs. 5.45 lakh and is expected to become costlier by Rs. 15,000-30,000.

Exteriors It has an all-LED lighting setup

The Renault KIGER features an eye-catching design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome grille, a wide air dam, an integrated antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlights, LED DRLs, fog lamps, and C-shaped LED taillights. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information The SUV is available with two engine options

The Renault KIGER is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter petrol motor that makes 70hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 97hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, an AMT, and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors Four airbags ensure safety of the passengers

The Renault KIGER offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It also packs a 7.0-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are four airbags, a rear-view camera, and cruise control.

Information Renault KIGER: Pricing and availability